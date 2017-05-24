A healthy outlook: Merger would improve health care in region, states commissioned studies

Now five months later, those “additional submissions” include three independent reports, paid for by the applicants. All three reports endorse Mountain States’ and Wellmont’s intent to merge.

"The applicants commissioned and funded the studies as a supplement to the record based on additional detail the state needed. The content sets forth the views of national experts based on their thorough evaluation of the topics outlined,” a joint statement from Mountain States and Wellmont said.

Advisory Board Consulting and Healthy Communities Institute submitted reports on April 7, while Compass Lexecon submitted its report on April 11. It’s unclear if any other reports were commissioned that were not submitted to the Department of Health.

