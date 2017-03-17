Scott County group raises concerns about health care

The bill, known as the American Health Care Act and called Trumpcare by opponents, had approximately a dozen people asking serious questions at the Scott County Community Services building Thursday morning. Questions that would go unanswered because Congressman Griffith has not held an in-person town hall in this county.

"The Congressional Budget Office report raises a number of red flags and we want to ask if Congressman Griffith is aware of these impacts and if he supports them," said Dungannon resident Chuck Shuford. "This plan makes health insurance more affordable for youth but substantially more costly for seniors. Does Congressman Griffith support increasing significantly what seniors must pay in premiums?"

The representative for Griffith's office, J. Ambler Dumler, declined to answer any questions on behalf of the congressman and instead took notes, insisting the concerns would be passed along to Griffith.

Shuford also asked how Griffith would help the estimated 14 million Americans who would lose insurance coverage next year if the AHCA is passed. He wondered aloud how Griffith could still support a bill that has been widely condemned by members of the medical community and groups like AARP.

Margaret Falin, a retired teacher from Gate City, asked Dumler how Griffith could support cutting funding for programs that would help children, low income families and people with disabilities in order to fund tax cuts for the wealthy.

She also asked about black lung benefits for miners, known as the Byrd Amendments in the Affordable Care Act. Falin said she knew Griffith had put forth a separate bill to save the benefits from any repeal but wondered if Griffith had the support of Republican leadership in order to get his bill through committees. And if he could not get it passed, what was his back-up plan?

Twin Springs' Craig Miano, a coal miner for 38 years who suffers from black lung disease, met personally with Griffith after the group's last meeting with his staff. Miano walked away from that meeting upset and offended by the congressman.

"He just did a lot of talking and didn't say too much," he said. "He just said a lot of words, which kind of offended me. A lot of people think coal miners...don't know anything. Coal miners are very educated people, all of them."

He accused Griffith of not fighting for coal miners in Southwest Virginia and said Griffith has never been to a coal mine except for publicity purposes. Miano also said a representative for Griffith said he was not going to have any town hall meetings, instead only conducting Tele-Town Halls.

One woman, who has been with the group since the beginning, has called Griffith's office multiple times and said she feels she raised legitimate concerns about health care. Every time, she gets a letter back from the congressman.

In the letter, Griffith uses the humpty dumpty nursery rhyme to talk about the failure of the ACA.

"It is condescending and insulting," she said. "I really asked him for answers and I get Mother Goose. I don't know if he intended this to be funny or not, but it's not funny when you're talking about people's lives, about people possibly dying...I would really like to know when Rep. Griffith plans to come and meet with us and have an intelligent, adult discussion about these issues and he can leave Mother Goose at home."