MECC hosting Naloxone training session

REVIVE! is a state program providing Naloxone to lay rescuers. Naloxone is especially effective in reversing the effects of opioids.

In 2014 in Virginia, 511 people died as the result of misuse of prescription opioid medications, an 8.8 percent increase over the previous year. State and federal officials consider opioid abuse at critical levels in the commonwealth.

Naloxone is a prescription medication used for years by emergency medical technicians and doctors to reverse overdoses. Outside of its use to reverse the effects of opioids, naloxone has no effect on the body and poses no danger to anyone administering it to himself or someone else.

During the upcoming no-cost, one-hour training session at MECC, participants will learn how to identify causes and risk factors for opioid overdose, discuss common myths about overdose reversal, learn why naloxone is now available for intranasal administration in Virginia, and how to provide step-by-step administration of intranasal naloxone in the case of an opioid overdose.

Each participant must register upon arrival and will receive an intranasal naloxone kit and prescription for naloxone. For more information on the training session, call Sarah Melton at (276) 971-6097.