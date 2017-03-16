McDonald's manager saves life

Peggy Kilgore was presiding over a food cost meeting with some other McDonald's managers on Feb. 15 when one of the restaurant employees alerted her about one of the customers "not looking right," said Big Stone Gap McDonald's co-owner/operator Nancy Burgess.

The retiree-age male customer was still seated but slumped over and unresponsive.

"Peggy jumped up, ran over, felt for a pulse, found him cool to the touch and clammy and just went into action," Burgess said. "She told other people there to help move him to the floor so she could do CPR. He did respond. It took a while, but he responded, and when the medics (EMT's) came he came to even more and was more responsive. But I'm telling this second hand. Several customers have come and told us they witnessed it and were amazed."

Kilgore said she just employed several years' worth of training and hands-on experience when she "started chest compressions, and it wasn't very long before he started to breathe and then started talking to me. The ambulance came, and they took over from there."

Kilgore said she was trained in CPR when she worked for a nursing home starting at age 19, "and I'm 41 now, so I guess you just don't forget."

The customer, a regular at the Big Stone Gap McDonald's, wanted to remain anonymous, Burgess said, but not to his favorite McDonald's general manager.

"He actually came in the other day and didn't know it was me who did the CPR. When I said, 'Well, that was me,' he asked for a picture and thanked me and said he loved me," Kilgore said. "I just told him I just did what I would want someone to do if that was my dad that happened to."

Burgess said Kilgore "has been with us for a couple of years now as our general manager. She doesn't have employees. She has friends. Everyone who works for her loves her. She puts her people first. I'm a people person, too. I feel that's my real calling in this job, to put people first, and Peggy feels the same way."

When the customer returned recently, fully recovered, seeking to thank McDonald's personnel for being there for him in his time of need, Burgess said she shed some tears.

"I cried because he turned to Peggy and said, 'I love you.' He knew full well he would not be here today if not for her. It was so touching."