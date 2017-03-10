Comptroller's Office cites monetary findings at Brookhaven Manor

An audit report released by the Comptroller’s Office on Thursday cited two findings: that the nursing home had unrefunded credit balances totaling nearly $54,000 remaining on the accounts of 40 former residents, with the cash due to TennCare, the state’s Medicaid program; and overpayments estimated at approximately $1,300 that were made by the program.

“ … Money was actually due back to the residents, not Medicaid,” Brookhaven Manor’s management said in the report concerning the credit balances. “All credit balances that were reported in the audit have been refunded appropriately to all parties.”

The auditor concluded that all but about $7,300 due to residents or their authorized representatives and $5 due to TennCare had been refunded.

The Tennessee Department of Health suspended new admissions to the 180-bed facility last December, imposed a one-time monetary penalty of about $5,000 and appointed a special monitor to review the facility’s operations. The suspension, according to the department, was based on a complaint investigation and annual survey.

In mid-January, the Sullivan County District Attorney General’s Office noted the situation was unlikely to net criminal charges.

The audit report covering 2014 and 2015 did not cover quality of care or medical provisions.

Brookhaven Manor is owned and operated by Epic Group LC, located in Myrtle Beach, S.C.