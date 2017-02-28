Opioid bill championed by SW Va. delegates signed into law

Many of the bills deal with helping people recover from addiction and to clean up prescribing practices.

“Abuse of opioids continues to kill Virginians,” Governor McAuliffe said in a press release. “We recognize that addiction is a disease, not a moral failing, and our proposals for this General Assembly session focused on preventing addiction and providing treatment for those who suffer from it. While our overdose death statistics, sadly, continue to rise, each number represents a family that is suffering. We will use every tool we can get to continue this fight.”

The Virginia Department of Health projects more than 1,000 people died from an opioid overdose last year. That would be a 33 percent increase from the 811 deaths in 2015 if the projections are true.

Delegate Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, introduced a total of six bills to the General Assembly this year and all were passed unanimously. Only one of Pillion's bills were signed by McAuliffe as the other five are in the process of being communicated to the governor.

That bill, HB2165, requires a prescription for any controlled substance containing an opiate to be issued as an electronic prescription beginning July 1, 2020. A work group will be required to review any actions necessary for the implementation of the new law and to make recommendations for any extension or exemption processes relative to compliance or disruptions due to natural or man made disasters or technology gaps, failures or interruption of services.

Ultimately, the bill is designed to crack down on handwritten prescriptions that can be manipulated or diverted, according to a press release.

“This work demonstrates a bipartisan, across-the-spectrum commitment to saving lives from being tragically lost to this addiction," Pillion said in the release. "With a shared focus on prevention and treatment, we can finally begin to turn the tide in this crisis.”

Other bills signed on Feb. 23 by the governor included:

- Allowing community organizations to possess and dispense the overdose drug Naloxone to those trained to use it

- Allowing local departments of health to administer harm reduction programs (exchange dirty syringes for clean ones, offer testing for HIV and Hep C and connect people to addiction treatment) in parts of the state with very high rates of HIV and Hepatitis C

- Initiates a family assessment and plan of care from local social services if a child is found to have been exposed to substances while in the womb.

“Getting this legislation approved has taken the work of legislators from both parties and many stakeholders,” said Dr. Bill Hazel, Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources . “This work is proof the opioid epidemic is not a partisan issue, but a public health emergency.”