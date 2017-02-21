Affordable Care Act forum scheduled for Wednesday at MECC

"Obamacare Repeal: Truth and Consequences" forum speakers will include Dr. Raymond Feierabend, professor emeritus in the department of family medicine at East Tennessee State University's James H. Quillen College of Medicine; Beth Davies, director of the Addiction Education Center in Pennington Gap; Steve Sanders, director of the Appalachian Citizens Law Center in Whitesburg, Ky.; Jim Dau, state director of the Virginia AARP (American Association of Retired Persons); WE CARE spokeswoman Peggy Mathews; and Dr. Stan Botts of AARP Chapter 4455.

Feierabend will provide an overview of the ACA, the impact on rural communities and to this region, and particular challenges for rural health care. Davies will discuss ways the ACA has affected treatment for substance abusers.

Sanders will discuss how the ACA impacts coal miners’ black lung benefits. Dau will discuss how Medicare recipients have been affected by the ACA with respect to deductibles and co-pays, as well as wellness services and the ACA's effects on prescription drug costs.

Feierabend will also discuss what the public might anticipate in any repeal/replacement. The forum will include an opportunity for the audience to comment or ask questions of the panel members. The forum will be moderated by Beth Bingman.

WE CARE, the sponsor and organizer of the forum, is described as an area ad hoc group concerned with affordable health care for all and is not an offshoot of any other existing organization. The goal of the forum is educational in nature.