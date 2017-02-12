Nickelsville Rescue Squad up and running again

The group stopped providing services last week when former captain Greg Marshall resigned from his post after several crew members abruptly quit a few days before and accused him of verbal abuse. He denied those claims.

Jake Kincaid was elected as the new captain during a special called meeting of the squad’s board of directors Tuesday night, according to interim public relations officer Curtis Wininger.

“Everything is running operationally sound right now,” Wininger said. “The new administration is looking at making a budget, looking at the financials, looking at the policies and procedures and seeing what kind of smaller details we can put in place to make the agency more robust.”

Operations were restored around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Wininger said the new administration met with the Southwest Virginia EMS council before restoring service to make sure the rescue squad was providing high quality care.

Wininger said the agency’s first priority was to get operational. He said the squad wants to ensure operations are never temporarily suspended again.

He said one of the important things now put into place is redundancies. So if another captain resigns, an administrative structure is in place which would allow the agency to keep operating.

Kincaid is a veteran of the Nickelsville Rescue Squad and is also involved with other fire and EMS agencies. He was selected as captain during a special election Tuesday night.

“I think he’s going to be a good fit,” Wininger said. “He’s committed to helping us work really hard, especially over the next few months, to see what kind of changes we need to make because we certainly don’t want to have another episode like this.”