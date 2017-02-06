Visit to ER leaves woman with unexpected bill

When she went to the hospital last year after a Friday evening dinner, she made it a point to check whether the emergency room was in her network. Turns out it was.

The doctor who treated her, however, was not, and in the end, Belote said she received a bill from the doctor that she was not expecting to receive.

Belote’s story began when she started having symptoms that she felt were concerning.

“There’s heart problems on one side of my family, so I decided to go to urgent care,” Belote said.

The urgent care provider was in Belote’s network. The nurses hooked her up, ran an EKG and felt like the results were a little abnormal and urged Belote to go to the emergency room for further care.

“I didn’t think to ask (if the doctor was in network) because I was nervous of what was potentially going on,” Belote said.

After the doctor came in and checked out Belote, the test results came back OK and she was cleared to leave. Days later, a bill arrived from the ER doctor for more than $700.

“That struck me as really high for in-network, so I called the insurance company and they said the hospital was in network, but the doctor was not,” Belote said. “You would assume if you go to a place that’s in-network, there’s not a surprise out of network component to your visit.”

Todd Dougan, the chief financial officer for Wellmont Health System, explained that in Tennessee, hospitals are prohibited by law from employing certain physician specialties, including radiologists, pathologists, anesthesiologists and emergency medical physicians.

“They work in the hospitals, but cannot be employed by the hospitals,” Dougan said. “We cannot force the physician group to contract with any particular insurance company, but we certainly encourage them to.”

Belote’s issue, where the emergency room was in-network, but the physician was not, does come up from time to time at Wellmont, Dougan said, but at a rate far less than one percent of the patients who come through the doors of Wellmont facilities.

For someone not in an emergency situation, Dougan said it is always best to check with the insurance company first and make sure not only the hospital is in-network, but the physicians performing service are as well. The best person to guide the patient through this process is the physician doing the primary procedure.

“Very often the group will work with the patient to come to some type of payment arrangement,” Dougan said.

As for patients who come to the emergency room, typically the person does not have the time to check the network status of the physicians. The emergency is the priority. Dougan recommends as soon as you get the first bill, which will probably be confusing, to call the phone number on the statement.

“Talk through the situation with the provider. All of us in health care ... we’re going to do everything we can to help those patients,” Dougan said. “The thing not to do is ignore those letters. It’s far better to get a phone call ahead of time. Then you’ve got a relationship, a contact and a record.”

In the weeks since the ER visit, Belote said she is in talks with her insurance provider (who is reprocessing the matter) and the physician’s billing company, which has placed a courtesy 45-day hold on the bill while the reprocessing takes place.

Belote said she hopes her story helps others become aware of situations like hers and people take the appropriate steps to resolve similar issues.