Opioid addiction bills championed by SW Va delegates pass house

A total of seven new bills were introduced into the Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday by Delegate Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon.

"Today is a crucial day in our fight against the opioid epidemic," he said in a press release. "As a representative of three of the five counties with the highest fatal overdose rates over the last 10 years, this legislation is particularly important to me and Southwest Virginia."

The bills direct the Boards of Medicine and Dentistry to develop and implement regulations on opioid and buprenorphine dosages; restricting the use of Subutex to pregnant women for the purpose of treating substance use disorder; a study of barriers to treatment for substance-exposed infants; and directs a work group to form educational standards and curricula for for training health care providers in the safe prescribing and appropriate use of opioids.

Strengthening accountability for buprenorphine was key for Pillion. He said in the release that when used properly, buprenorphine is effective treatment for treating opioid addiction.

"However, we currently have a situation where too many bad actors are serving as pill mills when it comes to opioids and buprenorphine," he said. "We can no longer condone a system that allows people to trade one drug addiction for another."

Pillion has been working on the seven bills since early last year. The bills were a collaborative effort and included representatives from the law enforcement community, substance abuse counselors, individuals recovering from addiction, elected officials, state agencies, educators and health professionals.

Delegates representing the other districts in Southwest Virginia were the first ones to sign on to co-patron the bills.

"I appreciate Delegate Pillion's work on offering solutions to combat the opioid epidemic," said Delegate Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City. "Our Southwest Virginia legislators are all very committed to addressing this crisis."

The bills passed the House unanimously and are now awaiting action by the Virginia Senate.