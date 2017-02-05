Captain of Nickelsville Rescue Squad resigns, services 'temporarily paused'

According to a press release, the rescue squad received a request for resignation from Marshall. The resignation means the organization has no administrative structure in place. Board members on the Nickelsville Rescue Squad are working to establish a new chain of command.

Until a new power structure is in place, residents in the town will be served by neighboring agencies.

“There have been unfounded reports that Nickelsville Rescue Squad is closed,” said Curtis Wininger, interim public relations officer with NRS. “The agency and assets are still in place. However, we have no choice other than to temporarily pause emergency medical services operations while our board of directors and members work tirelessly to reorganize.”

Wininger said citizens would most likely notice no differences in call coverage during this time.

He said the board is working closely with the Scott County administrator, Scott County Board of Supervisors, Scott County Rescue Squad Association, the Southwest Virginia EMS Council and the Virginia Office of EMS to resume operations and ensure the longevity of the agency.

The rescue squad has been embroiled in controversy since a number of rescue squad member resigned their positions Thursday after a meeting with the board of directors was abruptly cancelled and a special election to pick a new captain was not held.

Rescue personnel wanted to discuss issues they had with Marshall. Justin Castle, a former rescue squad member and captain of the Nickelsville Volunteer Fire Department, said crew members quit because of ongoing verbal abuse by Marshall.

Marshall denied those accusations and said he was just exercising his responsibilities as a supervisor. He stated the rescue squad had been experiencing ongoing personnel issues because some part-time people had obligations outside of the rescue squad that made scheduling difficult.

It is unclear how many crew members resigned on Thursday.

Board members hope to have a new administrative structure in place by early this week and resume normal operations on Feb. 8.

“The EMTs and paramedics at Nickelsville Rescue Squad are dedicated to providing high quality emergency medical care to the citizens we serve,” Wininger said in the release.