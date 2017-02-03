Hawkins hospital CEO named among top rural health care leaders

Beck, who is also CEO of Hancock County Hospital, was the only person from Tennessee or Virginia to appear on the prestigious list.

“We’re extraordinarily proud of Rebecca for this significant achievement,” said Eric Deaton, Wellmont Health System’s chief operating officer. “But we are not surprised because her body of work at Hawkins County Memorial and Hancock County has been extremely impressive and earned her respect throughout the organization and in these communities. Working closely with our physicians and coworkers, she has positioned these hospitals as leaders in the delivery of superior care in rural settings.”

Becker’s, a national publication which provides business and legal news as well as analysis about hospitals and health systems, selected leaders with a desire for excellence.

“The 60 CEOs on this year’s list possess extensive experience in health care management, demonstrating their commitment to offering high-quality, accessible care to rural populations,” Becker’s said. “Under the CEOs’ leadership, many of their institutions have earned recognition as top-performing rural hospitals in the nation.”

Hawkins County Memorial and Hancock County have attained special recognition from highly regarded organizations across the country, particularly since Beck became president in 2015.

In 2016, Truven Health Analytics named Hawkins County Memorial as one of the top 100 hospitals in the country, listing the facility among the 20 small community hospitals. The company also selected the facility as one of the 17 winners of the Everest Award, which honors those in the top 100 that have attained the highest current performance and fastest long-term improvement over five years.

In addition, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services bestowed on the 50-bed hospital four out of a maximum five stars in the agency’s Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating System in 2016. Plus, CareChex, an information service of Quantros Inc., named Hawkins County Memorial among the top 10 percent in the nation for patient satisfaction in overall hospital care, overall medical care and overall surgical care for the fifth straight year.

A year earlier, The Joint Commission picked Hawkins County Memorial to be a Top Performer on Key Quality Measures for 2015 in pneumonia and immunization.

Hancock County, which has 10 inpatient beds, received the same patient satisfaction recognition as Hawkins County Memorial from CareChex for 2017. In 2015, the National Rural Health Association named Hancock County as one of 20 critical access hospitals to earn a best practice designation for patient satisfaction.

Becker’s chose the facility as one of the Critical Access Hospitals to Know for 2016. That led to the publication selecting Beck as one of the 50 Critical Access Hospital CEOs to Know later that year.

“We have excellent medical professionals and support staff in our hospitals, and they have played integral roles in helping us reach these heights,” Beck said. “They are key partners for me as we look for innovative approaches to provide the best possible care for the communities we serve. Our patients rely on us at vulnerable times in their lives, and we are focused on improving their health in an environment rooted in quality.”