Chip Hale Center manager resigns after state says she was negligent

A TDIDD inquiry determined that Duranda “Randi” Linkous was negligent, and as a result she has been referred for placement on the state’s abuse registry, which would prohibit her from holding a position working with “vulnerable” persons in the future.

Cara Kumari, TDIDD director of communications, told the Times-News Friday that Linkous has filed notice to appeal her placement on the registry.

The Chip Hale Center, located at 310 N. Hasson Street, has provided support for intellectually and developmentally disabled adults since 1971.

Linkous was investigated by the TDIDD after a complaint was filed pertaining to an incident that occurred at the center this past Sept. 13 or 14 in which a client reportedly fell and injured his head.

The TDIDD report states that Linkous allegedly failed to provide adequate supervision for the client “when he fell and sustained a serious physical injury, resulting in nine staples to his head.”

The report further alleges, “Subsequent to this, Ms. Linkous failed to provide the person with appropriate medical treatment for his serious head injury for approximately seven hours, placing the person at serious risk of harm.”

The TDIDD provides services to about 7,000 people in Tennessee with intellectual disabilities through its home- and community-based waivers. Most of those are furnished through contracted providers such as the Chip Hale Center.

One of the administrative oversight roles performed by the TDIDD is to conduct investigations into any allegations of abuse, neglect or exploitation.

A TDIDD report filed Jan. 11 by director of legal services Richard Prybilla states that the allegation against Linkous was investigated and substantiated, and as a result the TDIDD intended to place her name on the abuse registry of persons who have abused, neglected, or misappropriated the property of vulnerable individuals.

“If you are on the state’s abuse registry, you are not allowed to work with the vulnerable population,” Kumari said. “That includes children, the elderly, people with disabilities — nursing homes, daycare centers, places like that.”

Kumari said the appeal process can last a couple of weeks up to years depending on the legal process. A hearing has not yet been scheduled for Linkous.

