Virginia gets $3 million grant to beef up prescription monitoring program

Money from the grant will help integrate data from the program into the regular work flow of doctors and pharmacists, according to a press release. The funding will allow the Department of Health Professions to connect the program with electronic health records used by doctors and pharmacies.

The grant was given to the commonwealth by PurduePharma, maker of Oxycontin.

“The epidemic of opioid addiction is a public health emergency in Virginia, and combating it is a top priority for my administration,” McAuliffe said in the release. “The Prescription Monitoring Program is a critical prevention tool that helps curb abuse of prescription medications, and I applaud this enhancement that makes the PMP easier and more likely for physicians to use.”

Currently, physicians and pharmacies use the monitoring program when describing or dispensing controlled substances. This is done to prevent doctor shopping, diversion, abuse and to enhance patient care. It also allows physicians to check a patient’s prescription history for certain medications.

The goal of the integration is to make checking the monitoring program easier for prescribers and pharmacists. This will be accomplished by integrating the monitoring program into existing workflow.

State officials hope to improve performance, access and usability of the monitoring program for 18,000 prescribers and 400 pharmacies across the commonwealth by the end of the year.

“The Prescription Monitoring Program is an important resource to help us track prescription data and spot potential abuse,” said Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources Dr. Bill Hazel. “Integrating this data with electronic health records strengthens the PMP and is an important step in our ongoing battle against the epidemic of opioid abuse.”