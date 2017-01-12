Roe sponsors American Health Care Reform Act

Republican Study Committee members rolled out House Resolution 277 on Jan. 4. While the congressman’s bill is on file and is being backed by the committee, the task at hand at this point remains recognition, acceptance and support.

Roe, the House Doctors Caucus co-chairman, helped write and introduce the health-care legislation which some Republican repeal-and-replace supporters championed as far back as two years ago.

His first effort did not gain enough traction. Roe filed the bill again this past summer. Again, the legislation did not gain speed and it failed to garner a congressional hearing.

For more on this story, visit the Johnson City Press.