Flu’s peak season appears to be hitting early this year

In 2016, confirmed flu cases in Tennessee peaked in March.

For the current flu season, typically thought of as September through March — although flu can occur anytime — the peak seems to be arriving earlier than last year, Dr. Stephen May, medical director for the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said.

“We are entering into our peak flu season,” May said. “January and February are typically peak, although we can see flu year-round. From (Centers for Disease Control) and state numbers ... we are at about 4 percent of ILI. That means influenza-like illness. We consider 2.1 percent our threshold for saying it is widely circulating in our community. And we are at 4 percent statewide.”

May said the local percentage is lower than 4 percent, with a majority of confirmed cases in the state being reported, for now, in West Tennessee.

But the flu typically spreads west to east, May said.

“When we look at Shelby, Jackson and Mempis, their numbers have dramatically increased over the last week,” May said. “So it is coming in this direction and it will get here. And now is the time to get your flu vaccine.”

Local physicians are also seeing a lot of other viruses besides flu, May said, but flu cases are on the rise.

“In physicians’ offices and in emergency rooms, we are seeing positive tests for flu,” May said. “And this year is a little different than the last three or four years because we’ve always seen H1N1, the one that came out and was the latest player in the game. But this year we’re seeing more of the H3N2, which is in the flu vaccine. It appears to have good coverage this year. It is a ‘good match,’ is what we say. We are also seeing flu type B a little bit early this year. We are seeing it circlulating now. The good news is, the vaccine appears to be effective. It’s not too late to get your flu vaccine. It takes one to two weeks for the immunity to build up once you get your injection.”

In addition to getting the flu vaccine, practice day-to-day hygiene and good respiratory etiquette.

“Just like we have manners at the dinner table, we need to have our infection control manners. That includes washing your hands often, don’t touch your eyes, if you’re sick, please stay home and cover your mouth if you cough or sneeze.”

Even if you don’t think you are particularly vulnerable to the flu and its symptoms, May urged consideration for the high-risk people you encounter: nursing home residents, those with complicated illnesses, diabetics, those with heart disease, pregnant women and those with immuno-deficiency diseases.

May said if you haven’t gotten your flu vaccine this year, supplies are plentiful through local physicians, clinics, and some pharmacies.