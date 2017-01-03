Study shows cardiovascular disease No. 1 killer in region

The study revealed the major causes of death for counties across the country and analyzed death records from the National Center for Health Statistics National Vital Statistics System. The records included data on more than 80 million U.S. deaths that occurred from 1980 through 2014.

By far the No. 1 killer in Sullivan, Washington and Hawkins counties in Tennessee and Scott, Lee and Wise counties in Virginia during those years was cardiovascular disease.

In Sullivan County, 305 people out of every 100,000 died from the disease, while that number increased to 313 in Washington County and 333 in Hawkins County.

Rates in Virginia were slightly higher than those in Tennessee. In Lee County, 354 people out of 100,000 died from cardiovascular disease, while the rate in Wise County was 342 and in Scott County 314.

Cardiovascular disease is largely preventable, according to Dr. Herb Ladley, Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center’s chief medical officer and an interventional cardiologist.

“People can have a tremendous impact on their cardiovascular health by adopting a healthy approach to their lives,” Dr. Ladley said. “By taking these measures, they are lessening their chances to develop risk factors that can contribute to cardiovascular disease. Some of these lifestyle modifications can be challenging for people, but these adjustments can have a measurable effect on someone’s quality of life.”

Some of the proactive steps people can take to reduce their risk of heart disease include not smoking, exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy diet, consuming alcohol only in moderation and receiving sufficient rest.

Ladley said people should not feel intimidated when it comes to exercise. Simply working out for 30-45 minutes three to five times a week is enough. The heart rate should be elevated during exercise and people should sweat.

One area people cannot control is a family history of cardiovascular disease. Those with relatives who have had heart disease should consider receiving a calcium scoring test to evaluate their risk, Ladley said. If someone has high calcium levels, a cardiologist may need to be consulted.

Rounding out the top 10 killers for area residents include tumors; neurological disorders; chronic respiratory disease; diabetes, urogential, blood and endocrine disease; diarrhea, lower respiratory, and other common infectious diseases; self-harm and interpersonal violence; cirrhosis and other chronic liver diseases; transport injuries; and mental and substance abuse disorders.