McAuliffe pledges $31 million to combat opioid crisis

The Democratic governor has proposed $31.7 million in new funding to expand and improve treatment for mental health and substance abuse disorder services in state facilities, community service boards and in local and regional jails, according to a press release.

“These issues have a serious impact on our commonwealth’s economy, on the safety of our communities and on families in every corner of Virginia," McAuliffe said in the press release. "Taxpayers have a right to expect that we will do everything to ensure that Virginians who seek treatment for mental illness or substance abuse get the access and care they need to be healthy, productive members of society.”

Some of the money will go toward paying for increased same-day access to assessment at community services boards, increase access to medication-assisted treatment, reduce the bed census at state mental health hospitals, evaluate the structure of the behavioral health system and expand a project to improve mental health treatment in jails across the commonwealth.

Along with the new funds, McAuliffe will move to introduce legislation dealing with opioids. Those proposals include:

— Authorizing certain organizations and individuals to lawfully possess clean syringes as part of a harm reduction strategy.

— Limit opioid prescriptions written in emergency departments to three days.

— Create a state registry for certified peer recovery specialists and qualified mental health professionals.

— Allow community organizations to distribute naloxone.

— Expand eligibility for drug court participation to include those convicted of a violent crime.

— Mandate e-prescribing for all opioids.

— Allow child protective services to respond to all reports of substance exposed infants.

“It is time to bring our behavioral health system into the 21st century,” McAuliffe said in the release. “For too long we have made reforms only in response to crises, but we need a better plan to improve the things that are working and change the things that are not. The budget I will propose will make investments to modernize our behavioral health system and align our approach with best practices.”