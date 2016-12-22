logo

Video report: Wagging goodbye

Matthew Carroll • Updated Today at 1:22 PM
mcarroll@timesnews.net

Mitzi Clark and her therapy dog, Tootsie, enjoyed a final day of brightening people’s lives and seeing her other doggie friends on Wednesday.

Tootsie has been a member of the Holston Valley Pet Therapy Group for the past six years, but she is having to retire after a battle with cancer. Tootsie was given six months to live two years ago.

 

 

