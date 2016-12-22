Video report: Wagging goodbye Matthew Carroll • Updated Today at 1:22 PM mcarroll@timesnews.net Mitzi Clark and her therapy dog, Tootsie, enjoyed a final day of brightening people’s lives and seeing her other doggie friends on Wednesday. Tootsie has been a member of the Holston Valley Pet Therapy Group for the past six years, but she is having to retire after a battle with cancer. Tootsie was given six months to live two years ago. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.