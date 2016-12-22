TDH suspends admissions to Kingsport nursing home

On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Health announced the disciplinary actions against Brookhaven Manor. A special state monitor has now been appointed to review operations at the 180-bed facility, located off East Stone Drive at 2035 Stonebrook Place.

The investigation reportedly began Nov. 1 and was completed on Dec. 16. The TDH says surveyors found a violation of standards in multiple areas: administration, performance improvement, physician services, infection control, nursing services and resident rights. A press release did not specify or elaborate upon the alleged offenses.

But according to a 77-page “Statement of Deficiencies” from the Division of Health Care Facilities, at least 11 residents were enduring “an environment detrimental to their health.” Deficiencies among some members of the Brookhaven staff were blamed, with their offenses including, but not limited to: failure to prevent and thoroughly investigate allegations of abuse and neglect, failing to ensure doctors were notified of changes in patient conditions, failure to revise and implement care plans and treatments for surgical wounds and bed sores.

The state investigation also allegedly found multiple incidents of staff failing to provide timely incontinence care, properly treat and document MRSA wounds and don appropriate clothing in isolation rooms, raising the risk of spreading infection.

As for residents’ rights, the state’s summary claims that Brookhaven neglected to investigate and report potential mental and physical abuse involving three nurses and nine separate victims. One of the accused was terminated; another nurse received a three-day suspension.

State records show that no investigation was ever launched about a third nurse, about whom several “cognitively intact” residents had complained.

The state also documented complaints of bullying by an office manager, who allegedly threatened to kick a resident out if a promissory note was not immediately signed. That administrator was “separated from employment” in August.

The investigation lists several residents as suffering from bed sores allegedly caused by improper care, while the state also deemed treatment and documentation for amputee and dialysis patients as insufficient.

In a separate case, a resident’s weight was not appropriately monitored, according to the state, and doctors and dietitians were not notified of it changing. The patient reportedly gained 75 pounds in one month.

Administrative deficiencies, according to the TDH, included failing to provide an accounting of resident funds to their executor or descendants within 30 days of their death and allowing cigarette smoke from designated smoking areas to permeate non-smoking portions of the facility.

The Times-News contacted Brookhaven Manor seeking comment from management, leaving a message with a receptionist on Thursday afternoon. As of late Thursday, the call had not been returned.

In addition to being barred from accepting new admissions, Brookhaven Manor was also leveled a monetary penalty of $5,001.

The operators of the facility have the right to a hearing regarding the suspension of admissions before the Board for Licensing Health Care Facilities or an administrative judge. Whether those avenues would be pursued was not immediately known.