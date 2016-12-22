Health Authority files Ballad Health merger recommendation with VDH

Department of Health Commissioner Marissa Levine will make the ultimate decision on whether to approve the merger into a news system named Ballad Health for that state. A decision also is pending in Tennessee, where the majority of the systems’ facilities are.

“Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System wish to express our gratitude to the Southwest Virginia Health Authority,” according to a joint statement response from Mountain States and Wellmont.

“These are people who know our region, understand the challenges we face and bring tremendous expertise to the authority ... We can say that this document reflects significant due diligence and presents a clear and convincing case for why the authority, as an independent statutorily created body, voted unanimously to recommend the proposed merger for approval.”

