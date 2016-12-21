Ballad Health systems issue response to economists opposing merger

“Our response details several errors in the FTC staff's analysis and highlights flaws in many of the additional comments the state received,” the partners in Ballad Health, which would be the merged system’s new name, said in the release.

In a letter dated Nov. 21, the 46 economists urged the Department of Health to reject MSHA and Wellmont’s application for a Certificate of Public Advantage, writing that the merger would eliminate head-to-head competition between rival hospitals in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

“An extensive body of economic literature finds that hospital mergers among close competitors lead to higher prices, on average, while evidence of cost savings and quality improvements is scant,” the economists wrote.

