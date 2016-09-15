There is help: 90 percent of Tennesseans who commit suicide have mental illness or substance abuse disorders

September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

Some of the warning signs of suicidal thinking include threatening to hurt or kill yourself, talking or writing about death or dying, feeling hopeless, feeling rage or uncontrolled anger, feeling trapped, withdrawing from friends and family and seeing no reason for living, among many others.

Often times, increased alcohol or drug use could be a warning sign someone may be suicidal.

"Most people who consider suicide have depression or a related mental illness and as a result have a sense of hopelessness," said E. Douglas Varney, commissioner for the TDMHSAS. “In Tennessee, it’s estimated that roughly half of the people who die by suicide have a measurable amount of alcohol in their system at the time of death.”

Varney said suicide is a serious problem among older adults and the most common cause is untreated depression. He said many older people will try to hide their depression because they do not want to be seen as weak, confused or suffering from dementia.

Mental health issues and substance abuse often work together to make matters worse.

Up to 7 percent of people with alcohol abuse disorders will eventually die by suicide. Men with a substance abuse disorder are 2.3 times more likely to die by suicide then men without substance abuse issues, and women with substance abuse disorders are 6.5 times more likely to die by suicide.

Sometimes it may be hard to tell if someone is suicidal. But there is a quick solution to find out and possibly save a life.

“The best way to find out if someone is thinking about suicide is to ask,” Varney said. “Contrary to popular belief, asking someone about suicide will not give them the idea, in fact it could show them that someone really cares.”

There are a number of ways to seek help if you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts. Confidential help is available 24/7 on the Tennessee Statewide Crisis Line at 1-855-274-7471.

There is also a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK) that can connect people thinking about suicide and their loved ones with trained counselors who can offer emotional support, try to talk someone out of an attempt and arrange for referral if necessary.