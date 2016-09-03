Wellmont, MSHA merger in public comment phase in Virginia

On Aug. 26, the Southwest Virginia Health Authority (SVHA) deemed the Wellmont/MSHA merger application complete, triggering a public comment phase that began Thursday and ends Sept. 30.

“We have taken the first formal step in our consideration of the proposed hospital merger,” said state Delegate Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, chairman of the SVHA. “After six months of consideration, the authority voted (Aug. 26) to deem the application complete as required by the Code of Virginia. We have now officially received the application, and we look forward to the next steps in the process.”

Wellmont and MSHA submitted their Virginia application authorizing cooperative agreement to the SVHA on Feb. 16. The application is available on the authority’s website at www.swvahealthauthority.net.

The SVHA Board of Directors formed several working groups to focus on five aspects of the application including access, cost, population health, quality and competition. The working groups held a dozen meetings and produced more than 60 questions submitted to the applicants on May 27, and MSHA responded on July 13 as well as submitted additional responses on July 25.

SVHA Vice Chair Dr. Sue Cantrell, executive director of the Lenowisco Health District, said the application review for completeness included assessing more than 4,000 pages of information.

“Hours and hours of time have been devoted to reviewing this information by the members of the board. We appreciate the time already devoted to this process,” Cantrell said.

State Sen. Bill Carrico, R-Grayson, said the board’s decision to accept the application as complete “is just the beginning. Considerable work remains to be done, and we hope the public will actively participate in the review process.” Carrico serves as SVHA secretary.

Public notice announcing the written public comment period was first published Thursday in the Kingsport Times-News as well as the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Virginia Mountaineer and the Bristol Herald Courier. Once the public comment period ends on Sept. 30, the applicants will have 10 days to respond to the written comments.

For more information about the process, the application, additional information provided by the applicants and or the process schedule, visit the authority website.