ETSU nursing program coming to downtown Kingsport

Hopefully, a new partnership announced on Wednesday between ETSU and Wellmont Health System will go a long way to help address this urgent need of the community.

“We are well aware of the acute nursing shortage in the Tri-Cities area and recognize the critical need for educated nursing personnel to sustain the delivery of quality health care to the residents of the region,” said Dr. Wendy Nehring, dean of ETSU’s College of Nursing. “Through this partnership, we are able to expand the number of nursing students able to attend ETSU, which will ultimately lead to more well-educated nursing professionals in our region.”

The partnership announced is a new accelerated BSN (bachelor of science in nursing) program, exclusively housed at the ETSU campus in downtown Kingsport. Additional space at the campus is not needed at this time, and according to Wellmont officials, this will be the first off-campus branch of ETSU's nursing program.

Twenty students began the program last week, and ETSU officials are expected to welcome 20 additional students into the fold each fall and spring semester. The downtown campus currently serves 480 students throughout the day each week, with classes in social work, education, psychology and business.

Through the partnership, ETSU will provide space for all classroom instruction, while Wellmont will provide faculty for all clinical training and instruction, taking place primarily at Holston Valley. Both organizations will be involved in other aspects of student training, including inter-professional education and simulation.

As a result of the program, 20 additional students were able to start the nursing program this fall who otherwise would not have been admitted due to a lack of capacity, officials said.

“We're not graduating enough nurses to meet the need,” said Tim Attebery, president of HVMC. “To meet the community needs, we need more nurses. It's time we address that problem.”

Before students are accepted into the accelerated BSN program, they must complete prerequisite course work. Once they have entered the program, they are on track to complete their education and training requirements in five semesters and then will be ready to take the state exam to become a registered nurse.

As a part of the partnership, Wellmont will give graduates of the program priority consideration for nursing and nurse tech jobs at its facilities.

Dr. Lisa Smithgall, Holston Valley’s vice president of patient care services and the program’s co-director, said this venture is an excellent opportunity to showcase the importance of serving patients in a hospital.

“Holston Valley and other Wellmont hospitals have been blessed with a history of outstanding nursing care that has improved patients’ lives,” said Smithgall, who earned her doctorate degree in nursing from ETSU. “Through their hard work and dedication, hospital nurses play an essential role in our care model by working with patients who are acutely ill.”

To assist the students with their hands-on experience at Holston Valley, the hospital will rely on the expertise of 10 nurses who have earned their Master of Science in that field, as well as about 40 other highly skilled nurses who provide patient care at the hospital.

Holston Valley will provide a four-room simulation lab and an assessment lab, both on the second floor, which will enable students to further develop their skills as emerging professionals.

In addition to their training at Holston Valley, nursing students will receive acute care and long-term care training at Wexford House, a 174-bed Wellmont skilled nursing facility on John B. Dennis Highway.

“As a nurse myself, I know all too well the significant role this profession plays in the health care landscape,” said Dr. Wilsie Bishop, ETSU’s chief operating officer and vice president for Health Affairs. “Today, we are taking yet another step to ensure that patients of the region continue to receive excellent care.”

For more information on the new program, contact the ETSU College of Nursing, at (423) 439-4578 or visit www.etsu.edu or www.wellmont.org.