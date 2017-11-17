Friday first day to file for Sullivan County's upcoming elections

BLOUNTVILLE — Nearly every major elected office in Sullivan County government is up for grabs in 2018, and the election cycle officially begins today (Friday, Nov. 17) as it’s first-come, first-filed at the Sullivan County Election Office. That’s because under state law, today is the first day would-be candidates can pick up the necessary paperwork to run in party primaries.

And for the first time on record, the Democratic Party of Sullivan County has filed its intent to include all 24 County Commission seats in its primary. The Sullivan County Republican Party made commission races partisan from its perspective several years ago. The Democratic Party had done so only in special elections for unexpired terms in the past, Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher said Thursday afternoon.

Booher noted that both parties have until close of business today to rescind a portion or all of their intention to include races in their respective primaries in May.

The county’s general election will follow in August.

In addition to all 24 seats on the Sullivan County Commission, the ballot will give voters the chance to elect: the county mayor; county sheriff; county trustee; county clerk; circuit court clerk; property assessor (special election to fill two years of a four-year term after the death of Ron Hillman earlier this year); circuit court judge part 2 (special election to fill unexpired term after retirement of Jerry Beck earlier this year); county attorney; register of deeds; and highway commissioner.

As of Thursday afternoon, Booher said, both parties plan to include all the above offices in their primaries.

The August general election ballot also will include state (governor) and federal (U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives) races and Sullivan County Board of Education seats in the 2nd, 4th and 6th districts. Under state law, school board seats can’t be made partisan races.

