Surgoinsville seeks water purchase agreement with Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville Water Commission agreed Tuesday to draft a contract to sell water to the Surgoinsville Utility District “as needed,” but that need currently isn’t related to a proposed water tank refurbishment at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park.

Water superintendent Bill Pearson said Surgoinsville is seeking a purchase agreement as a backup plan.

“They have their own system, they have their own tanks and they don’t really need our water except in an emergency,” Pearson told the commission Tuesday. “In the past, we’ve had contracts with them that said ‘as needed.’ ”

Pearson added, “What they want it for is if they have leaks or if they have a fire on this side of Surgoinsville. ... They purchased minimal amounts from us over the years.”

Rogersville City Attorney Bill Phillips noted that the contract would stipulate that Rogersville’s water needs would be met before any water would be sold to Surgoinsville.

It was reported in April of 2016 that Surgoinsvlle’s 750,000-gallon tank that serves customers including the Phipps Bend Utility District had been flagged in a state inspection and would have to be taken offline at some point for repairs. The renovation was estimated then to cost around $150,000.

SUD general manager Rita Dykes told the Times-News Wednesday that the water tank project hasn’t been scheduled and isn’t related to the proposed water purchase agreement with Rogersville.

Dykes noted the water tank will still require a refurbishment, but it’s still in the planning stages.

“I’m getting some numbers together for that, but it hasn’t been scheduled yet,” she said. “We had several years to get it done, and we’re still trying to get some numbers together. I don’t have a clue yet how much (it will cost) and that’s what I’m waiting to see.”

Dykes added, “We’ve always had a contract with Rogersville until a couple of years ago. It’s just not been renewed. It’s always been on an ‘as needed’ basis.”

Last month, the Rogersville Water Commission approved a contract to sell water to the Persia Utility District.

Pearson told the commission that Persia is currently receiving between 225,000 and 250,000 gallons per day.

“In the month of October, they were doing some testing, so they pulled a little bit more one day, a little bit less the next day,” Pearson said. “They’re still in testing mode, but when they smooth out and get their system operating where they want it, it will be about 225,000 per day.

“It really has benefited us. A little financial, but it also keeps turnover of the water, and that’s important to meet our disinfectant byproduct requirements and our quality requirements.”