What you need to know for Hawkins County's huge 2018 election year

ROGERSVILLE — On Thursday, Hawkins County's busiest election year in the four-year cycle kicks off as candidates seeking their party's nomination in the 2018 county primary can begin picking up petitions.

Every county office with the exception of property assessor will be on the May 1, 2018, county primary ballot including, the county mayor, all 21 county commission seats, the highway superintendent, clerk of courts, trustee, register of deeds and county clerk.

The winners of those primaries, as well as four non-partisan Hawkins County Board of Education seats, will be on the Aug. 2, 2018, county general election ballot. Those county school board seats include District 3 Cathy Cradic; District 4 Tecky Hicks; District 6 Debbie Shedden and District 7 Holly Helton.

Every Hawkins County municipality has an election on the ballot on the Nov. 6, 2018, state and federal general election.

Among the municipal seats up for election in 2018 are Mount Carmel alderman seats held by Margaret Christian, Eugene Christian and Diane Adams; Church Hill alderman seats held by B.D. Cradic, Mark Drinnon and Billy Kyle Housewright; Surgoinsville Mayor Merrell Graham and aldermen Dennis Anderson, John Sandidge and Tim Hoss; Rogersville City School BOE members Barbara Combs, Gerald Trent and Scott Trent; and Bulls Gap Mayor Mike Solomon and aldermen Jimmy Sexton and Betsy Shipley.

District 9 state Rep. Gary Hicks (R-Rogersville); U.S. District 1 Congressman Phil Roe, the governor's seat, and the U.S. Senate seat held by Bob Corker will also be on the Aug. 2 state and federal primary and Nov. 6 state and federal general election ballots as well.

This is an off year in the eight-year cycle for judges, the attorney general and public defender, which come back up for election in 2022.

Here are the important dates to remember in Hawkins County for each upcoming 2018 election day.

County primary, Tuesday, May 1, 2018:

First day to pick up petitions: Thursday, Nov. 17, 2017.

Qualifying deadline: Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, at noon.

Withdrawal deadline: Thursday, Feb. 22 at noon.

Voter registration deadline: Monday, April 2.

Early voting period: Wednesday, April 11 to Thursday, April 26.

State and federal primary and county general, Thursday Aug. 2, 2018:

First day to pick up petitions: Friday, Jan. 5.

Qualifying deadline: Thursday April 5 at noon.

Withdrawal deadline: Thursday, April 12 at noon.

Voter registration deadline: Tuesday, July 3.

Early voting: Friday, July 13 to Saturday, July 28.

General election, Nov. 6, 2018:

First day to pick up petitions (state and federal: Friday, Jan. 5.

First day to pick up petitions (municipal): Friday, May 18.

Qualifying deadline (state and federal): Thursday, April 5 at noon.

Qualification deadline (municipal): Thursday, Aug. 16 at noon.

Voter registration deadline: Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Early voting: Wednesday, Oct. 17 to Thursday, Nov. 1.