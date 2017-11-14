Warner, Kaine announce broadband cash for Scott, Buchanan

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democratic senators from Virginia, announced Tuesday $6 million will be used to construct broadband infrastructure in Scott and Buchanan counties. Awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Community Connect Grant program, the funds will be used to build out and construct broadband ethernet fibers targeting rural communities.

"We are thrilled to announce this funding to help communities in Buchanan and Scott Counties improve access to broadband," the senators said in a joint announcement. "Broadband service will improve quality of life for residents in these areas by connecting them to educational resources, healthcare services and tools to help find jobs and grow businesses. We are going to keep working to expand broadband until all Virginians have the access they need."

Scott County will receive $3 million to be used by the Scott County Telephone Cooperative (SCTC) to construct broadband ethernet fiber, ensuring access at up to 1 gigabit per second in 603 locations in the Big Ridge community and surrounding area in Dickenson County.

Buchanan County will also receive $3 million to build out the fiber network to 676 establishments in an underserved portion of the county, enabling access to advanced broadband technology for thousands of residents.