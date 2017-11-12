Architects exploring feasibility of consolidating city hall

KINGSPORT — Kingsport has contracted with two architectural firms to take a look at the downtown Regions Bank building, essentially to see if it makes financial sense for the building to become the new city hall.

And another unanswered question deals with the two county offices in the current city hall — where will they go?

The consolidation proposal

About a month ago Kingsport officials laid out a two-part plan for city hall and the Justice Center: consolidate six city offices into the Regions Bank building and consolidate all court functions from city hall into an expanded Justice Center.

If it's economically feasible, Kingsport would purchase Regions Bank and a New Street parking lot for $2.82 million.

The building would then be home to more than 100 employees from six city offices:

— Administration from city hall.

— Engineering building (on Shelby Street).

— Development Services from the Improvement building (on Market Street).

— Legal, Risk Management and the health clinic from the Midland Center.

— Human Resources from the V.O. Dobbins Community Center.

— Procurement from the Public Works building (on Industry Drive).

Right now, architects are working to come up with better figures on what it will actually cost Kingsport to relocate these offices into Regions Bank.

Behind the scenes

The architectural firm Benefield Rictors of Knoxville has been tasked with looking at the interactions between the various city departments as well as the interactions between the public and city departments, City Manager Jeff Fleming recently explained.

“It's from an efficiency standpoint,” Fleming said. “They'll be able to suggest where folks need to be located or not based on those interactions.

A second architectural firm, Cain Rash West of Kingsport, is looking at the existing condition of the Regions Bank building, Fleming said.

“They're trying to determine where existing city functions could fit with a minimal amount of construction and demolition inside the building,” Fleming said. “In doing all of that, we'll come up with a very real cost estimate of what it would take to occupy the building.”

An early estimate of $3 million was given to renovate the Justice Center and Regions Bank, but Fleming admits this was a very rough number. The architect's estimate will be a much more “real” number the city could work from.

Sullivan County offices

The existing city hall is co-owned by both Kingsport and Sullivan County, with the county having about a 19 percent stake in the building. In addition to the court functions, Sullivan County has a county clerk's office and a trustee's office on the first floor of the building.

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said he does not think the co-ownership issue will be a problem if Kingsport decides to sell city hall and move to the Regions Bank building. As for the county clerk and trustee's offices, Venable said their future would be up to the holder of those offices, County Clerk Jeanie Gammon and Trustee Frances Harrell.

“I'm not sure proximity to the city really makes a difference,” Venable said.

Sullivan County is currently looking for a new home for its EMS station in Kingsport, and a decision on where to place it will likely come before Kingsport makes a decision on the Regions Bank building, Venable said.

One possibility would be to place it beside the health department building, which is located at the corner of Wilcox and Sullivan.

“We've courted with the idea of locating all county offices in one location,” Venable said, which would include the Kingsport offices of the county clerk and trustee. “We've asked a construction specialist to look at that lot and see if we could locate another office building on it. They tell me it's very possible.”

Coming up next

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a nonbinding letter of intent with Regions Bank last month, and a decision on the purchase is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2018.

Long term, Fleming said the move would yield a financial savings to the city.

“The most expensive option is to do nothing,” Fleming said. “By moving all major services to one building, we improve the customer experience and have an added economic benefit of putting city buildings back on the tax roll for private use.”