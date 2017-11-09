Raccoon Roundup set for Big Stone Gap

BIG STONE GAP -- The Town of Big Stone Gap has announced a raccoon roundup after a positive case of rabies in a raccoon was recently confirmed in the area.

The town and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are teaming up over the coming days to do a raccoon roundup throughout the town. Anyone who needs a raccoon removed from their address should call 1-276-523-0115 and ask for the raccoon hotline.

The operator will note the address and a USDA officer will meet with you to remove the animal. Please do not mess with the live traps that will be set around the greenbelt and other town properties, and definitely don't try to mess with live raccoons in or out of the traps.