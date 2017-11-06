Never tried an e-book? Kingsport Public Library wants to change that

KINGSPORT — If you haven’t tried digital reading, the Kingsport Public Library would like you to.

It’s not that hard: Just download the OverDrive or Libby app onto your smartphone or tablet, log in using your library card and you’re ready to go. If you can’t figure it out, library staff members are willing to help.

Throughout the rest of this year, the library is participating in OverDrive’s Digital Dash contest. If the libraries in the state of Tennessee hit a total number of 3,290,364 digital checkouts by the end of the year, they will be eligible to win additional funds to buy more e-books and audiobooks for their OverDrive collections.

Reaching the goal

The Kingsport Public Library has set an individual goal of 87,838 digital checkouts this calendar year. A digital checkout could be an e-book, an audiobook or even a movie. Library Director Helen Whittaker said Kingsport’s average monthly digital checkouts need to increase from 7,000 per month to 8,500 from October through December.

“We would love to expand our digital collection with new materials and cut down on hold times by buying more copies of our most popular titles,” Whittaker said. “Although our e-books are checked out more frequently than audiobooks, our audiobooks are rising in popularity. With the increase in usage of services like Audible, we want to let people know that we have digital audiobooks available to borrow at no cost.”

Kingsport’s library has offered e-books, digital audiobooks and streaming video through its partnership with OverDrive for 11 years. Whittaker said most folks are surprised to learn their library card gives them access to more than 90,000 free digital titles. By comparison, Kingsport has roughly 95,000 print items.

What Kingsport would win

If the Holston River Regional Library (the consortium of 27 libraries in our region) meets its goal, Whittaker said, it would be entered into a drawing for credit at Overdrive to purchase additional digital material.

If picked, the consortium would get $500 in credit. Exceeding the goal by 5 percent would get the consortium $750 and 10 percent would yield $1,000.

“We’re in the literacy business,” Whittaker pointed out. “Some of the stuff people don’t realize — some people who have problems reading, audiobooks help them; it's a way they can read the material even if they have problems. ... The state provides 95 percent of all titles, and one of our benefits of being a member of (the consortium) is we receive things from the state. (Access to OverDrive) is one of them,” Whittaker said.

The digital library

The library’s digital books are free for anyone with a valid library card. Current popular titles include “Edge of Dawn” by Lara Adrian, “The Garden of Evening Mists” by Tan Twan Eng and “Because of Mr. Terupt” by Rob Buyea. Users can borrow bestsellers, classic e-books and digital audiobooks to enjoy on smartphones, tablets, computers, Kindles and other e-readers.

The Kingsport Public Library also offers a dedicated space for younger readers, with a variety of juvenile and young adult titles.

There are never late fees with digital titles, as they return automatically at the end of the lending period.

Readers can access the library’s digital collection 24/7 by visiting https://reads.overdrive.com or by downloading the Libby or OverDrive app from their device’s app store. For more information, visit www.kingsportlibrary.org.