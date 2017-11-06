Beer and wine sales, schools bond referendum before Wise, Lee voters

WISE — A school bond referendum in Lee County and permitting Sunday sales of beer and wine in non-municipal areas of Wise County are before voters in those two counties on Tuesday, along with the gubernatorial races at the top of ballots — plus the re-election bid of state Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, for voters in Lee and Scott counties and most of Wise.

Polls are open from 6 a.m-7 p.m. Tuesday. The elections include statewide choices for governor, lieutenant governor and state attorney general.

In Lee County, voters will decide whether to shoulder a proposed $47.2 million plan to close six schools — Jonesville Middle and Pennington Gap Middle and grade schools in St. Charles, Flatwoods, Elydale and Elk Knob — to build two new pre-K through fifth-grade elementary schools in Jonesville and Pennington Gap.

The Lee County School Board has proposed three tax hike scenarios to achieve the plan, if voters and the Lee County Board of Supervisors agree, including raising the real estate tax by 10 cents and personal property by $1, or raising real estate by 6 cents and personal property by $1.25, or real estate up 14 cents and personal property 70 cents.

In Wise County, all six municipalities and the city of Norton already allow Sunday sales of beer and wine, so the issue is to allow establishments in county areas — including a winery near Wise — to conduct business on equal footing with municipal outlets.

Incumbent Republican state Del. Terry Kilgore's District 1 encompasses all of Lee and Scott counties and most of Wise County. Kilgore is challenged in his re-election bid this cycle by Democrat Alicia D. Kallen, a political novice. Wise County precincts not in Kilgore's district include West Pound, both Coeburn precincts and St. Paul.

The gubernatorial ballot this election cycle includes Democrat and current Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie. The state lieutenant governor candidates are Republican Jill H. Vogel and Democrat Justin E. Fairfax, and the state attorney general choices are incumbent Democrat Mark R. Herring and Republican John D. Adams.

Other down-ticket elected positions in Wise County in particular will be seats on the county’s School Board and Board of Supervisors.

On Monday, Wise County Registrar Allison Robbins said early/absentee voting in the county is up compared to the last gubernatorial race in 2013.

"Obviously some increased interest is organic because you've got maybe a tighter (gubernatorial) race statewide. We've also got online absentee applications that changed from 2013 to now that makes it easier to request an absentee ballot. And we've obviously seen an increase in the online advertisement campaign from both campaigns for absentee voting, so that drove up the numbers some obviously as well," Robbins said.

In 2013, there were 287 early/absentee ballots cast in Wise County, Robbins reported, with 482 cast this election cycle.