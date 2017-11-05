Wine, beer sales on Wise County ballot

WISE — Wise County voters will get a chance to voice their preference about Sunday beer and wine sales in county areas and about state and local elected offices Tuesday.

The city of Norton and all six towns within the county already permit Sunday beer and wine sales, but convenience stores and MountainRose Vineyard near Wise have long been prohibited from engaging in such sales by county ordinance.

Voters will notice that the language of the Sunday sales amendment dictates permitting beer and wine sales at county establishments from noon Saturday — they are already permitted on Saturdays — through 6 a.m. Monday. Wise County Registrar Allison Robbins said that’s how state authorities prefer the item to read to make clear Sunday’s inclusion in beer and wine sales.

Leading all ballots, of course, will be the top state elected offices including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and some House of Delegates seats.

The gubernatorial ballot will be Republican Ed Gillespie versus Democrat (and current lieutenant governor) Ralph Northam; Republican Jill H. Vogel and Democrat Justin E. Fairfax are vying for lieutenant governor; and Republican John D. Adams is challenging Democrat incumbent Mark R. Herring for attorney general.

Incumbent Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, is seeking re-election over the challenge of political novice Democrat Alicia D. Kallen. Kilgore’s House district encompasses all of Lee and Scott counties and roughly two-thirds of Wise County with the exception of West Pound, North and South Coeburn and St. Paul precincts.

Voters will also cast ballots for local elected positions. Candidates for the Board of Supervisors include Randy D. Carter versus Bobby Roger Cassell in District 1; Bob Adkins versus Billy G. Bartlett Jr. in District 2; Jack Beck, John Schoolcraft and Crystal Lyke in a three-way race in District 3; and incumbent Robby Robbins running unopposed for re-election in District 4.

Only one School Board seat is contested in this election cycle. In District 2, incumbent Phillip Bates faces Joseph B. Kiser. Unopposed candidates include District 1’s Herb Shortt, District 3’s Donnese Kern and Mark A. Raymond in District 4.