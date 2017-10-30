Kingsport’s water is safe and secure

KINGSPORT — You should be glad to know that Kingsport's water source, and how the city gets water to your home, is more secure than ever. The city's intake system is now more reliable and should serve the city for at least the next 100 years.

Water gets to your home or business through a raw water intake system located at the Holston River near John B. Dennis Highway. Originally, water flowed from the river into a giant pipe and was then pumped over the cliff to the nearby water treatment plant off Konnarock Road.

Four years ago, however, city officials realized the system needed some work. It dates back to the 1920s after all, and some equipment inside the intake system was pushing 35 to 40 years old. Improvements were made in the 1940s and 1970s, but city officials just didn't feel comfortable with water flowing through pipes fastened to the side of a cliff.

In the late 1970s, Kingsport actually had an issue with the system, where some people went two to three days without water. Since Kingsport serves portions of five counties in two states, a catastrophic failure could leave 100,000 people without water.

The solution was to bore a 1,100-foot, subway-style tunnel 14 stories below John B. Dennis from the river to a new pump station near the water treatment plant. The pump station would bring the water up from the new tunnel and move it into the water treatment plant.

That was a two-year project costing nearly $14 million.

Niki Ensor, the water/wastewater facilities manager for the city, said the new tunnel and pump station went into service in June. Kingsport held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week to dedicate the new system.

“This was an amazing project,” Ensor said. “Not to have to rely on that old infrastructure, those old pipes, is a huge success for us.”

Kingsport's water plant produces an average of 15.3 million gallons of water a day, and if needed the new tunnel and pump station is capable of pumping up to 34 million of gallons of water from the Holston River.

“We did this to ensure reliability, redundancy and to replace the old, outdated infrastructure that needed to be replaced,” Ensor said. “You should care because this ensures we can deliver water to your home consistently for years to come.”