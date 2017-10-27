Snow plows and trucks are ready to roll

KINGSPORT — The city’s Streets and Sanitation division held its annual snow-removal equipment inspection Friday afternoon, with crews making sure every piece of equipment in its fleet is in good working condition for the upcoming winter season.

“Today we're getting all of our snow equipment together. It's where we do our final inspection before snow events begin to ensure everything is ready to go,” said Street Supervisor Greg Willis. “We identify any problems possibly going on with the machines, trucks or snow plows. We get everything set up and ready to go so when the first snowflake hits, we're ready to go.”

Pieces of equipment

Kingsport's snow-removal fleet includes 39 pieces of equipment with snow plows.

— 19 pickup trucks.

— 10 single-axle trucks.

— Six tandem-axle trucks.

— Three pre-treatment trucks.

— One road grader.

New to the fleet this year is a farm tractor the city typically uses in the summer to mow grass. It does have a snow plow attached to it and will primarily be used in the downtown area and in parking lots.

“A few pieces of equipment are down, but it's just minor stuff right now. A lot of it is electrical,” Willis said. “Given the salt and the harsh environment these pieces operate in, we're up on equipment compared to where we could be.”

Salt on hand

Kingsport currently has 3,800 tons of salt on hand and contracts in place to procure another 4,000 tons if necessary. Last year the city used 3,000 tons. In a typical year, Kingsport will use roughly 3,500 tons.

“Depending on the snow event, this salt could do three or four events,” Willis said. “Right now, from everything we've seen so far it looks like it's going to be a cold but mild winter. Of course, that's subject to change at any moment.”