Church Hill will likely eat the cost of cleaning house fire site

The fire occurred this past March at then dead end of El Dorado Court, destroying the house.

On Tuesday the Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously to authorize City Attorney William Phillips to initiate the process of getting the property cleaned up as quickly as possible.

That means filing a code violation complaint against the owner and holding a hearing in municipal court, the most likely outcome would be an order to clean up the property.

And, if the owner doesn’t clean up the property within the designated time period, the city will clean up the property and attach the cost to the property tax bill.

In this case, however it’s unlikely that the city will recoup its cost.

The owner, who has since moved to Florida, has abandoned the property and offered to give it to the city. But, city officials subsequently discovered that the property is encumbered by multiple liens, including an IRS lien.

If the property tax bill isn't paid the property goes up for public auction, and under normal circumstances the city recoups its cost form the proceeds of the sale.

Phillips said that under state law the IRS and other lien holders get paid first from the proceeds of the sale before the city can recoup any cleanup costs.

Initially the board discussed the possibility of filing a nuisance lawsuit against the owner.

"Nothing is going to happen to her," Phillips said. "Again, she's offered to give us the property. But, it would give us an opportunity to put some of these other lien holders on notice, and there's a chance they won't respond, or maybe we can negotiate with them — there's a chance the city could be reimbursed in a faster manner for its costs of cleaning up the property."

Alderman Tom Kern noted, however, that either way he doesn’t see much chance of the city ever recouping the cleanup costs, and in the meantime a lawsuit would take months to resolve. Kern said the board’s priority should be to clean that property up as soon as possible, even if the city has to absorb the cost.

Mayor Dennis Deal said the burn site is not only an eyesore, it's a safety hazard, and he sympathizes with the neighbors who have to live beside it. Deal said it would probably take two days to clean it up once the order is approved.

"You wouldn't want to live beside this," Deal said. "It's not been mowed all summer. We've got to get the ball moving some way and try to get that cleaned up. That's not fair to those folks over there."