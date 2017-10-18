City Hall moving to Broad? Kingsport OKs non-binding letter of intent with Regions

So what’s next and when can residents expect to walk into the new city hall?

Ryan McReynolds, assistant city manager for operations and the one overseeing this project, said it could be at least a year or more before Regions is completely out and Kingsport offices are fully relocated into the building.

The reason being, Regions would need time to either build a new building or find one to relocate into. The letter of intent does allow Regions to use the first two floors of its building during the transition, while Kingsport would have access to floors 3 through 6.

The latest action

During its regular meeting Tuesday night, the BMA voted to approve a non-binding letter of intent with Regions Bank. What this does is allow both parties to have further discussions about the purchase of the 76,000-square-foot building.

It also allows the city to get better numbers about the cost to renovate the building for its purposes.

“The architect will come in and start looking at how the bank building presently lays out, where you can fit people in with minimal improvements, if we have to go in with a total renovation and that cost,” McReynolds said.

The consolidation proposal

The plan is two-fold — to consolidate several city offices into one downtown building and consolidate all court functions into the Justice Center.

If Kingsport purchases the Regions Bank and a New Street parking lot for $2.82 million, it would eventually be home to the employees from the existing city hall, the engineering building (on Shelby Street), the Improvement building (on Market Street) and the Midland Center (across from Dobyns-Bennett High School).

Human Resources from the V.O. Dobbins Community Center and Procurement from the wastewater treatment plant would also relocate to Regions Bank.

In addition to the $2.82 million price tag, the city estimates Regions Bank and the Justice Center will need $3 million in renovations. At the same time, Kingsport is estimating the four, unused city buildings could bring in $2.3 million — what the buildings are currently appraised at.

What it means for downtown

Jerry Petzoldt, owner of TCI Group, sold the Improvement building to the city of Kingsport in the mid-1990s. The thought that comes to his mind about the Regions Bank proposal is that if Kingsport goes through with this deal, what trend does this help fuel for the rest of downtown?

“Not only how it defines how marketable the property they have, but other ones in the downtown core area,” Petzoldt said. “Does this set off an opportunity to re-purpose downtown even more, re-purpose the light industrial areas that surround the downtown area.”

What Petzoldt likes about the Regions Bank building is that it has the potential to change how people look at downtown, going from a more horizontal layout of buildings to a more vertical one. This could lead to the recruiting of corporate offices from larger cities that are looking for a safe environment and a low cost of living, he added.

“It may fuel the redevelopment of the post office across the street. It could be like dominoes, when one falls something else gives way,” Petzoldt said. “It could increase the economics of the downtown area, depends on how they manage it. It might be pie in the sky, but that’s how things are done.”