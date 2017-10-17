Hawkins hopes more pay helps retain guards for trash pickup inmates

ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County commissioners are hoping that an extra 90 cents per hour will help the Solid Waste Department fill and retain the three positions created to transport and guard inmates for highway trash pickup.

Earlier this year the County Commission approved a program that would allow non-violent county inmates to earn credit toward an early release by picking up trash along county highways.

State law requires anyone who transports and guards inmates to complete Tennessee Corrections Institute (TCI) certification, but two of the three recent hires for that position quit before becoming certified.

Also, the vehicle that Hawkins County's Solid Waste Department would use to transport trash pickup inmates requires the driver to have a commercial driver's license (CDL).

On Monday, the commission's Personnel Committee was informed that a job title change approved by the county's pay scale consultant will increases pay for employees in the Solid Waste Department by almost a dollar an hour if they have both a CDL and complete TCI training.

An employee who completes the TCI training alone is now listed on the county pay scale as a Technician 1, which starts out at $18,373 or $8.82 per hour.

An employee who earns a TCI and a CDL is now considered a Technician 2 on the county pay scale that starts out at $20,210 or 9.72 per hour.

Alana Roberts, county building manager, noted that one employee on staff with both the TCI and CDL has already been raised to the Tech 2 pay grade, as was recommended by the county's pay scale consultant.

County Mayor Melville Bailey noted, "For the amount of money we're paying, we're not able to maintain these new positions. We have three people scheduled to go to TCI training this week. What's been happening is, we would send three, two would quit and one would stay. So we'll see how this group does. There's been some turnover. Some people actually refused to go (to TCI training) so we had to let them go. We're hoping these three people will work out, and if a little more money will keep them on board, that's the best route for us."