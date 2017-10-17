Kingsport looks to consolidate government offices to Regions Bank building

That's the big question facing the members of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen as they look at how best to address the overcrowding and security issues at the Justice Center and maintenance and ADA concerns at City Hall.

The history behind the project

Kingsport has been looking at consolidating court functions in City Hall and the Justice center since at least 2009. A study done at that time found the cost to consolidate courts, improve security and modernize the facility would be between $5 million and $7.9 million.

As the city went down this road to consolidation, City Manager Jeff Fleming said on Monday the discussion cascaded into a full-blown look at public facilities. Ryan McReynolds, assistant city manager for operations, was tasked this past summer to look at the possibility of relocating many city offices to one downtown location.

Since the Regions Bank building was on the market, city officials began looking at it.

“It's our desire to see how we provide services more efficiently and have a better customer interface,” McReynolds said.

The consolidation proposal

It's Kingsport's desire to move all courts and associated offices to the second floor of the Justice Center, with all city police offices moving to the first floor. An addition could then be built at the entrance to the Justice Center, extending about halfway into the parking lot, providing better security for the public and court officials.

The purchase price for the Regions Bank building is $2.7 million, plus another $120,000 for a bank-owned parking lot on New Street (across from Chef's Pizzeria).

If the city buys the building, city employees working in the engineering building (on Shelby Street), the Improvement building (on Market Street), the Midland Center (across from Dobyns-Bennett High School) and in City Hall would relocate to the Regions Bank building.

Chris McCartt, assistant city manager for administration, said parks and recreation employees would stay where they are currently housed, though the issue could be revisited at a later date.

The devil is in the details

The amount of space Kingsport needs to accommodate the employees from the four buildings is about 62,000 square feet. To build such a building would cost approximately $9.3 million, McReynolds said. Regions Bank is 74,000 square feet.

Kingsport collects $43,000 in property taxes from Regions Bank, though the bank is currently appealing that amount and will likely have it reduced to $21,000, McReynolds said. According to the Sullivan County Trustee's office, Regions Bank paid the county $53,500 in property taxes last year.

McReynolds said Regions Bank plans to build a new location downtown, with projected property taxes of $15,800. If all four city buildings were to go on the tax rolls, those would generate an estimated $18,300 in property taxes.

According to information provided to the BMA, the four city buildings being discussed need more than $2.1 million in maintenance and repairs, along with an additional $1 million in ADA compliance work.

Renovations to the Justice Center and Regions Bank are estimated to be $3 million, while the proceeds from the sale of the four, unused city buildings would be $2.3 million.

In short, the total cost of going the Regions Bank route is nearly $3.4 million. If Kingsport were to do the maintenance, repairs and upgrades to the existing buildings and expand the Justice Center ($5 million), McReynolds said the total cost would be nearly $8.2 million.

Moving forward

The BMA will consider a non-binding letter of intent with Regions Bank at its regular meeting Tuesday night. If the letter is approved, city staff would then begin negotiating terms with Regions, McReynolds said. Architects could then start looking at specifics, and a purchase agreement could be approved by January.