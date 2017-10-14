The state of Kingsport past, present and future

KINGSPORT — Kingsport strives to be the premiere city in our region to live, work and raise a family. It does so by having leaders who are data-driven, fiscally responsible and continually working toward a greater vision.

These were just some of the highlights presented by City Manager Jeff Fleming and Mayor John Clark at the annual State of the City address Friday morning at MeadowView.

Before a crowd of more than 100 city and county officials and business and community leaders, Fleming compared Kingsport today to how it looked 50 years ago, offered budget highlights from the current fiscal year and ran down a laundry list of capital projects that are currently underway.

From there, Clark shifted the discussion to the future of the Model City, the Kingsport Spirit and major projects spinning out of the One Kingsport summit.

City Manager Jeff Fleming

The one takeaway Fleming wanted the crowd to understand is Kingsport is a city that’s well run, data-driven, efficient, fiscally responsible and working toward a bigger vision.

Fifty years ago, Kingsport’s population was 26,314, its area was 16.5 square miles and it had a budget of $8.2 million. Today, Fleming said, 52,805 people call Kingsport home, the size of the city is just over 53 square miles and its most current budget is $200 million.

Budget highlights from this year show Kingsport’s property tax rate at $1.975, no increases in user fees and utility rates, an additional $1 million for improvements at Bays Mountain Park and a drop in sales tax collections of $650,000.

Kingsport is managing $86 million worth of projects, from improving the raw water intake system, to $2.8 million in local road improvements, to a new transit center downtown and sewer work in the Colonial Heights community.

Within the Tri-Cities, Kingsport maintains the lowest cost of living — 4.4 percent lower than Johnson City and 1.8 percent less than Bristol. Kingsport is also funding a sustainable paving program, plans to have $14 million in its rainy day fund and has seen its bond rating increase from A1 to Aa2.

“People who grew up here sometimes take for granted what a special place Kingsport truly is,” Fleming said. “It often takes someone with a fresh perspective to remind us how blessed we are.”

Mayor John Clark

“I think our city is making very good progress in achieving our vision to be the premiere city in this region,” Clark said. “Our mission is to attract residents, businesses, developers and visitors, and I believe the role of government is create a great environment for the private sector to succeed.”

Kingsport is a city of nearly 53,000 people and 4,000 businesses on 53 square miles, Clark said. It’s not a small town or a big city, but Kingsport’s philosophy, Clark said, is to maintain the small-town feel and values, while at the same time wanting the big-city opportunities.

“We want to feel small, but we want to act big,” Clark said. “We are unique. We’re the only city in the country named Kingsport.”

Clark spoke about the Kingsport spirit and what it means to him. The city is known for its pioneers, its leaders, community service, being a team player and having a very strong, can-do mindset. Examples of that can be seen in Kingsport’s education, workforce development efforts, high paying jobs and efforts to improve the health and wellness of its citizens.

So where does Kingsport go from here? The city needs to continue doing the following things, Clark said: providing great services, marketing, investing, and managing itself like a business.

The top five projects to come out of the One Kingsport summit and endorsed by city leaders are to improve Bays Mountain Park, create a neighborhood commission, develop an outdoor venue near downtown, establish a product creation center and focus on redevelopment along the Holston River.

“I think we have an amazing foundation in which to build upon, and most importantly we know where we're going,” Clark said. “We know the future investments we need to drive to help us differentiate Kingsport and achieve our vision.”