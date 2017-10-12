Rogersville looks to buy former D.A. offices next to City Hall

The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen is interested in purchasing the 2,179-square-foot building located at 110 E. Kyle St.

Most recently that building was the attorney general’s office, and previously it was an insurance office.

With eight offices, two restrooms, a reception area and full kitchen, the property is listed for $159,900 by Givens-Nelson Realty.

City Attorney Bill Phillips told the Times-News following Tuesday’s BMA meeting, however, that the BMA will have to negotiate with a different broker because Givens-Nelson is co-owned by Rogersville Building Inspector Steve Nelson.

Officials say the interior is in good condition, and the roof is fairly new.

Mayor Jim Sells said he would like for board members to look at the building.

The BMA voted unanimously to authorize Hutchins to negotiate a price and return to the board in November with his results.

Sells said there isn’t a specific use in mind for the offices.

“We just know we don’t have anyplace to go,” he added.

In other business Tuesday, the BMA:

* Appointed Sara Leroy and Susan Rice to the Tree Board. The BMA asked Hutchens to contact the Tree Board about replacing some of the trees that have fallen or been cut recently in the Historic District.

* Heard a report from Sells that he has joined the Planning Commission. However, the the city still needs to appoint one more at-large member to the panel from outside the city limits, but within Rogersville’s Growth Boundaries. Board members were asked to seek candidates for that position.

* Authorized Alderman Bill Henderson and Hutchens to review the three bids for a tractor and boom mower to determine the best bid. The city received bids of $86,834 from Chattanooga Equipment Supply for a New Holland; $126,755 from CMI Equipment Sales of Nashville for a John Deere; and $98,000 from Pinkston County Equipment for a New Holland.