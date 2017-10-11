Rogersville agrees to supply water to Persia Utility District

ROGERSVILLE — The Persia Water Utility District’s approximately 1,815 Hawkins County customers will soon be receiving most of their treated water from Rogersville.

On Tuesday, Rogersville’s Water Commission and Board of Mayor and Aldermen gave their final approval to a contract that will send a minimum of 500,000 gallons of water per month to the unincorporated Persia community just south of Rogersville.

Persia will pay $5.39 per thousand gallons for the first 500,000 gallons, and $1.55 per 1,000 additional gallons.

Customers in the Persia system pay a minimum of $21 per month for the first 1,000 gallons, and $9.25 per additional 1,000 gallons.

The contract requires Persia to purchase a minimum of 500,000 gallons per month for $2,695, but if it does not need that much and the Water Commission approves, Persia can purchase less.

The profit to the Rogersville Water Department is projected at between $7,000 and $10,000 annually.

Alderman Mark DeWitte, who also sits on the Water Commission, told the BMA that Persia needs to buy water because it doesn’t have the staff to treat enough to meet its customers’ demands.

“What started this is their staff over there was stretched pretty thin,” DeWitte said. “They had one person doing all their stuff, and that person is retiring. So they approached us about buying water from us so that they’ll only have to pump three or four hours per day. It’s very little additional work for us. No overtime. Very little additional cost.”

Water Superintendent Bill Pearson said the impact on Rogersville’s system will be minimal. Basically it will be just one more meter to read.

“It’s gravity-fed, and they’ll be feeding from Town Knob mostly, so the elevation is fine,” Pearson told the Water Commission. “We used to supply them with all their water, so it shouldn’t be any problem in that respect.”

The Persia Water Department has been testing the connection with about 180,000 gallons per day recently in anticipation of the contract being approved.

Pearson added, “It’s doing fine. They wanted to test their system. They’re putting some new equipment in to manage their system. When we get this signed, they’ll be free to open the valve wide open.”

Persia has a small treatment plant on Thorpes Chapel Road.

In other business Tuesday, the Water Commission:

* Heard a report from Pearson that the Water Department office will be receiving a credit/debit card reader for bill paying before the end of the week. That had been requested by customers for convenience, although it will add 3 percent to the customer’s bill. It will also reduce the amount of cash being handled by staff, which was a heavily discussed topic after $69,000 in cash went missing in July.

* Received a certificate of appreciation presented by Garnett Southerland of the Hawkins County Health Department from the Association of State and Territorial Dental Directors for 50 years of providing fluoride in the water system.