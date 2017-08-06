New sidewalk coming to Ridgefields neighborhood

A new sidewalk and upgraded waterlines are going in along the entire stretch of Pendragon Road, from the circle to just past the Club at Ridgefields. New waterlines are also going in along the roads that branch off from Pendragon, except for Forestdale Road.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen awarded the bid for the work during its regular meeting Tuesday night, with the project going to Glass Machinery and Excavation of Jonesville, Va. The low bid was $1.7 million. With engineering fees and a contingency fund, the total project comes in at just over $2 million.

According to Michael Thompson, the city’s assistant public works director, crews will build 3,600 feet of sidewalk down Pendragon. The five-foot sidewalk will begin at the circle, go down the south side of the street to the golf cart crossing, then switch to the north side of Pendragon the remainder of the way.

Thompson said the sidewalk would be adjusted to miss the brick mailboxes along the route.

“That’s the easiest place to put it to have the least impact,” Thompson said.

City officials worked with the sidewalk board and determined that Pendragon was a priority several years ago. At the same time, the city also knew upgrading the waterlines was a priority.

Thompson said the sidewalk project was actually delayed to coincide with the waterline upgrade so that both could be done at once. When all of the work is done, the city plans to repave Pendragon.

“It’s mainly a water project with a sidewalk project added in,” Thompson said.

The waterline upgrade will include nearly 19,000 feet of eight-, six-, four- and two-inch lines, the installation of 13 new hydrants and a small amount of money for landscaping. Thompson said Pendragon would be completed first before crews start working on the side streets in order to minimize the impact as much as possible.

Work is expected to begin next month and the contract time is one year.

“Ridgefields is a vibrant and thriving area with new homes being built and others being renovated. The new sidewalks will be an asset to the Ridgefields citizens,” said Stan Pace, owner of the Club at Ridgefields. “Take a drive through the community and you can see so many are outdoors walking and biking.”