Consolidated courts coming from latest Kingsport bond issuance

Bonds such as these are issued every fall by the city, and they fund a variety of projects approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen during the annual budget process. Many of the projects are related to maintenance and upkeep, but City Manager Jeff Fleming said this bond issuance funds a number of economic development opportunities as well.

The courtrooms and offices in Kingsport have not been updated in years, though with this earmarked funding, one issue will be resolved: All the courtrooms will be located in the Justice Center, rather than one being located in city hall.

“This set off a cascading effect. If we put all the courts together, then it displaces something else in the Justice Center. In this case, it was the IT Department,” Fleming said. “We’re not adding space, but remodeling and consolidating space. And we don’t know where IT is going, but we’ve got several options to evaluate.”

During its regular meeting Tuesday night, the BMA actually approved two bond issuances. The first one was for $15.6 million, with the money going toward general fund projects like roads, parks and facility maintenance. The second one was for $11.75 million and covers water and sewer projects.

Fleming said he expects the city to receive the funding by the end of August.

Here’s a list of some of the major projects funded by the bonds.

— Courtroom consolidation and remodeling: $3.9 million.

— Border Regions sewer line extension: $3.5 million.

— Local road construction: $2.8 million.

— New road near MeadowView: $2 million.

— School facility maintenance: $1 million.

— General Shale property purchase: $1 million.

— Bays Mountain Park improvements: $856,000.

— Lynn View Community Center improvements: $650,500.

— City facility improvements: $600,000.

— Fire Department facilities: $424,560.

— IT Department infrastructure: $360,000.

— Renaissance Center skylight repairs: $324,500.

— Library improvements: $225,000.

— Signal pole upgrades: $170,000.

— Streetlights: $150,000.

— Sidewalk extensions: $100,000.

— Satellite road salt shed: $100,000