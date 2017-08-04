Virginia's tax-free holiday underway

During the sales tax holiday, buyers can purchase qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, emergency preparedness items and energy savings devices without paying sales taxes.

Qualifying school supplies must be $20 or less per item, and qualifying clothing and footwear $100 or less per item. Qualifying emergency preparedness products include portable generators ($1,000 or less per item), gas powered chainsaws ($350 or less), chainsaw accessories ($60 or less) and other hurricane preparedness items at $60 or less per item.

Detailed lists of qualifying items are available at www.tax.virginia.gov.