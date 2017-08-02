New roundabout christened at Union High School

Just in the nick of time for the start of Wise County’s 2017-18 school year, local representatives of the Virginia Department of Transportation, Wise County Public Schools and other officials gathered Tuesday to cut the ribbon in a christening ceremony for the roundabout, although motorists have been getting accustomed to negotiating the traffic control contrivance since late last week when VDOT polished off the summertime project.

Motorists need to remember a few key points when approaching the roundabout, said VDOT Wise Assistant Residency Administrator Joseph “Joey” Mullins, in charge of the residency’s engineering sector.

“All approaching vehicles must yield to traffic already in the circle,” he said. “Drivers should yield, look left, then proceed into the roundabout if it is clear. Then exit your intended destination.”

“It will,” conceded VDOT Bristol District spokeswoman Michelle Earl, “take some getting used to.”

A group of UHS students played a big part in the project, built with $125,000 in county coal and gas severance tax funds. Under the guidance of UHS teacher Connie Carico, the UHS Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) gang researched driver safety issues at the school, conducted traffic count and pattern assessments and were both organizers and participants in committee meetings with community partners, an effort that gave rise to the roundabout project.

Theirs was a project the students drove straight to national recognition. The students recently won an FCCLA 2017 National FACTS: Roadway Safety Achievement (RSA) Award for the their efforts and will head to Washington, D.C. next Tuesday to provide a presentation on the project.

Meanwhile, VDOT used state forces and hired equipment to get the project finished in what must be record time, not to mention on if not under budget to boot. Mullins said VDOT crews broke ground in mid-June “and then it was full steam ahead, and just over two months later, here we are.”

“I think this is the quickest VDOT project I’ve ever been involved with,” quipped state Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City. “But it’s just a very innovative way to help solve a traffic issue here at the entrance to the high school, and I think it’s going to work fine.”

Wise County School Board Chairman Larry Greear said the new roundabout comes with the “hope to alleviate congestion and confusion caused by the high volume of traffic we have here in the morning and afternoon. And I think it will.”

WCPS Superintendent Greg Mullins said the project reflects “the inspired work of Miss Carico and her students” and further demonstrates “an example of how we can accomplish things when we all work together.”

Wise County Supervisor J.H. Rivers said alert driving is the key component to making the roundabout a success.

“It is now our responsibility as drivers to obey all the (traffic) signs, drive slow and remain cautious,” he said.