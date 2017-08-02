Verifying Hawkins wheel tax referendum petition signatures expected to take another week

ROGERSVILLE — With more than 100 pages still to check, the Hawkins County Election Commission isn’t expected to finish verifying signatures on the wheel tax referendum petition until the end of next week.

Last week, the Election Commission began checking signatures on the 175 petition pages turned in before the July 26 deadline.

Elections Administrator Donna Sharp told the Times-News that as of noon Tuesday she and her staff have checked 73 of the 175 pages.

Within those 73 pages, 935 signatures have been checked, or an average of 12.8 signatures per page.

Sharp said it’s a slow, tedious process, but she and her staff meticulously scrutinize every signature before it is approved or disqualified.

The petition must have a minimum of 1,095 approved Hawkins County registered voter signatures for the wheel tax referendum to move forward.

The purpose of the petition is to force the county to hold a referendum to determine if the $40 wheel tax increase approved by the county commission last month will remain in place or be voided.

If the petition is successful, that vote must take place within 75-90 days.

Sharp said Tuesday she didn’t want to release the current number of approved signatures. She said she doesn’t want her office to be inundated with calls from people asking if their signature was approved.

“If anybody wants to come in and check their signature after it’s over with to see if it was accepted or denied, we can show them,” Sharp said.

In looking at three random completed pages Tuesday, however, the Times-News observed that an average of slightly less than half were disqualified for a variety of reasons.

For example, one page had 15 signatures, and eight were approved.

On another random page, there were 10 signatures and three were approved.

The third random page showed 17 signatures, 12 of which were approved.

“It’s like a roller coaster when you’re looking at the numbers,” Sharp said. “It goes up and down like that.”

Sharp said the most common reason for disqualifying a signature is that the person is not a registered voter.

But there were also disqualifications because the petition signature didn’t match the signature on the voter registration card.

In some cases, the signer’s address was listed incorrectly or was incomplete.

There were some disqualifications because it was obvious that the same person signed the name of their entire family, and in some cases the same person signed their name on several different petition pages.

Sharp said the petition verification process is very time consuming, and they are making every effort to confirm a signature if at all possible.

For example, if a signature is unintelligible, she or her staff will use computer records to try to match that address with what the name of the signer looks like it might be.

If a signature doesn’t match the address, it can still be accepted as long as the street exists in only one voting district.

“We go to extremes to verify a signature,” Sharp said. “Sometimes it’s just an impossible task. One page you might have two-thirds of the signatures accepted. The next page you might not have any of the signatures accepted. It just goes back and forth like that.”