Mount Carmel seeking bids to purchase new street sweeper

Mayor Chris Jones told the BMA he believes the town needs a street sweeper to help keep gutters clean, remove glass and debris after accidents, and in general keep the city's streets clear of garbage and debris.

Jones noted that he picked up a nail in his motorcycle tire, and its issues like that that a street sweeper are needed for.

But, Jones was only proposing that the BMA consider purchasing a used street sweeper, which Jones has seen advertised online in the $30,000 to $40,000 range.

The board earmarked $150,000 from the city's state street aid fund to purchase a street sweeper int he 2017-18 budget, although Jones aid he never intended to spend that much.

Other board members expressed concern about purchasing a used street sweeper with no warranty.

City manager Gary Lawson said a new street sweeper will cost more like $200,000.

But, the funds are available because Mount Carmel carried over $200,000 in state street aid funds from last year's budget into the 2017-18 budget's retained earnings.

"This is something that the town has never done before," Jones said. "We have never provided street sweeping services. This is not something where we're going to have someone out here every day on a street sweeper, sweeping every city street."

Jones added, "What we're wanting to look at a street sweeper for is to maybe on a monthly basis clean out drainage lines along the streets that are filling up our streets. When we have bad storms we're currently sending our city employees out, and we'll have four guys at an intersection cleaning it out when we can have one (street sweeper) drive through and clean it out."

Jones noted that some cities are on rotating scheduled to replace equipment regardless of its condition, and that's where you find a good deal on a used street sweeper.

Without a warranty, however Alderman Margaret Christian said the town is at risk of spending a lot of money on a used street sweeper if it breaks down.

Mrs. Christian's motion to advertise for bids for a new street sweeper was approved 5-2 with Jones and vice mayor Carl Wolfe opposed.