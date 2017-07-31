Ruritan requests Mount Carmel to accept driveway as city street

In January, the BMA discussed options for keeping that long, curving and sloped driveway that connects Carters Valley Road to the Ruritan facility plowed and clear of ice.

Although the driveway is private property, it is also the only public access to the Carters Valley Volunteer Fire Department’s Station 1 located at the Ruritan Club facility.

The CVVFD is Mount Carmel’s primary backup emergency responder.

The Ruritan facility also doubles as a Red Cross emergency shelter during emergencies such as winter power outages.

However, the city is prohibited by law from doing any work on private property, such as plowing and salting.

The Ruritan Club has asked the the Mount Carmel BMA to accept its driveway as a city street.

First, however, an engineering study must be conducted to determine if the driveway’s foundation meets the city’s minimum street compaction standards.

City Manager Gary Lawson told the BMA Tuesday that study is estimated to cost $2,500 to $3,000. There will also be legal fees associated with the deed transfers.

Before the city spends any money on a study, though, it agreed Tuesday to authorize Pevy to do a deed search and determine who actually owns the property where the driveway and adjoining right-of-way are located.

Vice Mayor Carl Wolfe noted that the road also doesn’t meet city standards for width. Mount Carmel requires a city street to be 26 feet wide with a 50-foot right-of-way, but the Ruritan driveway is only 20 feet wide.

Mayor Chris Jones said the city could accept the driveway as is for now and widen it later.

Board members agreed that the primary concern is public safety and ensuring the fire station and emergency shelter are accessible at all times.

“They are a rescue shelter for us, so should we have a disaster, that’s where people go,” said Alderman Margaret Christian. “I think we need to consider this seriously for that reason, so that we can keep the path clear for our residents to get there. That’s our No. 1 job here, to take care of our residents, and for that reason I think we need to OK Mr. Pevy to do the investigation on this.”

In other business Tuesday, the BMA:

— Heard a report from Lawson that he has requested a cost estimate for running electric conduits along Main Street to support vendors and attractions that are located there during festivals such as the annual Block Party.

Lawson said the current system of running extension cords is unsafe, and he will bring that cost estimate to the BMA when it is complete.

— Agreed to advertise for bids for construction of a new stage on Main Street to replace the old gazebo. Lawson explained that the structure is in disrepair, and the stage would be used for concerts during festivals such as the Block Party.

The specs discussed Tuesday included a 16-by-24-foot stage three feet off the ground with a 10-foot ceiling, stage lights and electricity.

— Approved the first reading of an ordinance eliminating the permit fee for temporary swimming pools. Jones said a local resident recently made him aware that the $120 permit fee was often more expensive than the temporary pools which are commonly purchased from Walmart and only last one season.

— Accepted a low bid of $15,059 from Doors Unlimited for the Public Works Department’s new garage doors. City Manager Gary Lawson said the current doors are rusted out at the bottom and have never been replaced since the building was constructed.

— Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance that requires cell phone companies to pay for any engineering expenses the city incurs when they make changes to their cell towers.

— Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance reorganizing the Mount Carmel Library Board to facilitate affiliation with the Tennessee State Library and Archives, Holston River Regional Library.